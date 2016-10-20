Donald Trump’s Refusal To Say He Will Accept Election Results Is ‘Dangerous’

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton battled each other during their third and final debate on Wednesday night.

Towards the end of the debate, moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace, Trump refused to say he will accept the election results if he does not win.

The unprecedented statement drew a gasp from those in attendance and caused Republicans to speak out against their Party’s presidential nominee and his apparent rebuke of a peaceful democratic transfer of power.

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham responded to Trump’s outlandish claims of a rigged election via Twitter:

My thoughts on a 'rigged' presidential election. pic.twitter.com/075n83NXMH — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 20, 2016

During Thursday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests recapped the final debate between Clinton and Trump, discussing the GOP presidential candidate’s ongoing claims of a rigged election, Clinton’s possible disqualification by way of her email scandal, and Trump’s refusal to ensure a peaceful transfer of power.

A. Scott Bolden, Defense Attorney and Partner at Reed Smith, LLP, said of Trump’s revolutionary claim, “Last night and throughout this campaign (Donald Trump) has put himself ahead of the Party and now he has put himself ahead of the country, and if and when he loses … his concession speech – if there is one – is going to be super important for pulling this country or at least his supporters together.”

Bolden continued, “Watch what happens on election night, because his supporters and his campaign people say he will accept the results, but Donald Trump doesn’t accept losing very lightly and words matter quite frankly – and his words are dangerous.”

