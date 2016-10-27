Black Republicans Release HBCU PSA As Election Day Looms

As Election Day looms, Black Republicans are hoping to appeal to African-American voters in a new public service announcement that claims Donald Trump will support HBCUs––although the presidential nominee has yet to say just how he will accomplish the goal.

On Thursday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests asked Brandon Cooper, Vice President of the Urban Conservative Project, if Trump has a plan specifically tailored to address the needs of HBCUs.

Cooper replied no and offered the PSA featuring Paris Dennard, one of Trump’s advisers, as evidence of Republicans’ dedication to HBCUs.

Dr. Julianne Malveaux, Economist and President Emerita of Bennett College, said, “Democrats and Republicans generally have been very supportive of HBCUs.”

Malveaux believes the data used to detail federal funding of Black colleges and universities is incorrect and does not accurately represent the dollars being allocated to support the institutions of higher education.

The former president of Bennett College detailed stark differences between Clinton and Trump’s plans on HBCUs, saying, “Hillary Clinton has already said $25 billion for HBCUs [and] Donald Trump hasn’t said a word.”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss Black Republicans’ attempt to appeal to African-American voters by touting their party’s support of HBCUs in the video clip above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

Black Workers See Fastest Wage Growth In More Than 15 Years

Also On 93.9 WKYS: