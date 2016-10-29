‘African American Women $.25:’ Racist Affirmative Action Bake Sale Sparks Outrage

Members of the Young Conservatives at the University of Texas-Austin recently held an affirmative action bake sale that diminished the value and accomplishments of people of color, sparking outrage and protests, according to USA Today.
Part of the issue was the pricing structure that was designed “to illustrate this disastrous policy that demeans minorities on our campus by placing labels of race and gender on their accomplishments,” according to the event description posted on the YCT-UT Facebook page, writes the news outlet.
Check out a listing of the prices as displayed at The Young Conservatives’ bake sale:
- Asian male $1.50
- Asian female $1.25
- White male $1.00
- White female $.75
- African American male $.50
- African American female $.25
- Hispanic male $.50
- Hispanic female $.25
- Native American FREE
Why did the group think this was OK? Sound off in comments.
SOURCE: USA Today | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO Source: NewsOne
SEE ALSO:
Man Grows Cotton In Harlem To Teach Kids About Slavery
31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody
31 photos Launch gallery
1. Kendra James, 21
Source:Instagram
1 of 31
2. Kathryn Johnston, 92
Source:Getty
2 of 31
3. Tarika Wilson, 26
Source:Getty
3 of 31
4. Shereese Francis, 30
Source:Getty
4 of 31
5. Rekia Boyd, 22
Source:Instagram
5 of 31
6. Shantel Davis, 23
Source:Getty
6 of 31
7. Alesia Thomas, 35
Source:Getty
7 of 31
8. Malissa Williams, 30
Source:Getty
8 of 31
9. Darnesha Harris, 17
Source:Getty
9 of 31
10. Shelly Frey, 27
Source:Getty
10 of 31
11. Jessica Williams, 29
Source:Instagram
11 of 31
12. Miriam Carey, 34
Source:Getty
12 of 31
13. Yvette Smith, 47
Source:Getty
13 of 31
14. Michelle Cusseaux, 50
Source:Getty
14 of 31
15. Aura Rosser, 40
Source:Getty
15 of 31
16. Tanisha Anderson, 37
Source:Getty
16 of 31
17. Eleanor Bumpurs, 66
Source:Getty
17 of 31
18. Natasha McKenna, 37
Source:Getty
18 of 31
19. Janisha Fonville, 20
Source:Getty
19 of 31
20. Meagan Hockaday, 26
Source:Getty
20 of 31
21. Alexia Christian, 25
Source:Getty
21 of 31
22. Sandra Bland, 28
Source:Getty
22 of 31
23. Ralkina Jones, 37
Source:Instagram
23 of 31
24. Barbara Dawson, 57
Source:Instagram
24 of 31
25. Gynnya McMillen, 16
Source:Getty
25 of 31
26. Symone Marshall, 22
Source:Getty
26 of 31
27. Korryn Gaines, 23
Source:Getty
27 of 31
28. Deborah Danner, 66
Source:Getty
28 of 31
29. Alteria Woods, 21
Source:Getty
29 of 31
30. Charleena Lyles, 30
Source:Getty
30 of 31
31. Cariann Denise Hithon, 22
Source:Getty
31 of 31