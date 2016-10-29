‘African American Women $.25:’ Racist Affirmative Action Bake Sale Sparks Outrage

Members of the Young Conservatives at the University of Texas-Austin recently held an affirmative action bake sale that diminished the value and accomplishments of people of color, sparking outrage and protests, according to USA Today.

Part of the issue was the pricing structure that was designed “to illustrate this disastrous policy that demeans minorities on our campus by placing labels of race and gender on their accomplishments,” according to the event description posted on the YCT-UT Facebook page, writes the news outlet.

Check out a listing of the prices as displayed at The Young Conservatives’ bake sale:

Asian male $1.50

Asian female $1.25

White male $1.00

White female $.75

African American male $.50

African American female $.25

Hispanic male $.50

Hispanic female $.25

Native American FREE

