Watch: NBC Goes Deeper Into Chi-Town With New Show ‘Chicago Justice’

NBC has turned Chicago into a new home for law and order with their shows, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Chicago Med, and now Chicago Justice. I headed to Chi-Town to get an inside look at the making of all four shows, produced by Law and Order creator Dick Wolf.

I snagged an exclusive look at the set of Chicago Justice and found out how the cast and crew will tackle the controversial social justice issues this country faces today in regards to race and other cases of injustice. The actors, including stars Philip Winchester and Carl Weathers, told me how they digest news, television, and social media and how that carries over to their story lines.

Stay tuned for more details about Chicago Justice, coming soon to NBC.