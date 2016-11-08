Watch: Ruth Negga & Joel Edgerton Discuss Their Perfect Performance Of Interracial Love

'Loving' is in theaters everywhere Friday, November 11th.

kysdc Staff | 11.08.16
We’re getting ready to enter awards season and you’re going to be hearing a lot about a new movie, aptly titled Loving.

It’s the story of Mildred and Richard Loving, an interracial couple who were forced to move out of the state of Virginia in 1958 because a White person couldn’t marry a Black person.

One fascinating thing about this film is that Mildred is played by Ethiopian-Irish actress Ruth Negga, while Richard Loving is played by Australian actor Joel Edgerton. Both non-American actors do a phenomenal job crafting these characters and retelling this important story in American history. This week on Extra Butter w/ BlogXilla, Ruth and Joel talk about why they signed on to this film and why it was so important to get it right.

Ruth drew from a documentary about the couple that helped her craft this character, revealing, “The footage that we had of these two was invaluable because really, it just informed how we entered this conversation of these two people. It just bears witness to their love, it’s very palpable how they felt about one another.”

