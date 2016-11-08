Watch: Kids Say The Darndest Things About Donald Trump & Hillary Clinton

The 2016 election is finally here and if we’re being honest, many are wondering how we got ourselves in this situation. Well we did. And now it’s more important than ever to vote. It’s your civic duty to get out there and have your voice heard.
While at New York Comic-Con 2016, we asked kids, adults, and everyone in-between if they had to name the presidential candidates after comic book villains, who would they be? The kids NAILED it, proving yet again that they’re smarter than all of us.
Tune in above and be sure to check back later tonight for 2016 election coverage.
