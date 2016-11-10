Gabrielle Union & Cast Talk Filming ‘Almost Christmas’: ‘I Think The Country Needs It’

You know what time it is? Almost Christmas time. Literally.
The holiday comedy tells the story of a retired automotive engineer who lost the love of his life one year earlier. The beloved patriarch asks his family for one gift this holiday season: to get along. If they can spend five days under the same roof without killing one another, it will be a Christmas miracle.
Andia Winslow sat down with stars Danny Glover, Mo’Nique, Will Packer, David E. Talbert, Gabrielle Union, Omar Epps, Romany Malco, and J.B. Smoove to get the inside scoop on this holiday’s must-see. According to Union, when on set with all her costars, “it was like being at Def Jam Comedy.” If you didn’t know, Def Comedy Jam was a ’90s HBO series produced by Russell Simmons that launched the careers of funny men like Martin Lawrence and Steve Harvey.
The cast also spoke about what people can take away from the film in the midst of everything that’s happening in America following the election. Writer and Director David E. Talbert says that his upcoming movie will definitely bring a sense of hope, saying, “I think the country needs it. This film can be a wonderful shot in the arm for the country, no matter what side of the fence you’re on politically. I think we’re all worn out. I think we need something to cheer about, come together as a nation…a family–which we still are in the United States of America.”
Find out more in the interview above. The movie opens in theaters everywhere November 11th.
