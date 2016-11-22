Billy Bob Thornton Remembers Bernie Mac & NYC Gets Naughty For ‘Bad Santa 2’

Bad Santa 2 hits theaters on Thanksgiving.

News & Gossip
Staff | 11.22.16
Leave a comment

Fueled by cheap whiskey, greed and hatred, Willie Soke is back to team up with his angry little sidekick, Marcus, to knock off a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve in the Bad Santa sequel.

Thankfully for the fans, we got some in-depth interviews with the cast, featuring Billy Bob Thornton, Kathy Bates, Christina Hendricks and Tony Cox Jr. in this week’s Extra Butter.

After discussing what it was like dusting off these characters and getting back into the swing of things for the sequel, the cast also took a moment to remember John Ritter and Bernie Mac, two comedic geniuses who were in the first Bad Santa, but are no longer with us.

Billy Bob talked about losing his best friend and just letting their characters live on in the Bad Santa world – rather than trying to replace them.

Xilla Movie Party,

Source: Pete Monsanto/Fly Life Images / No Kable Productions

Since the film is so hilarious, I decided to showcase it at the Xilla Movie Party last night, where NYC’s top influencers were treated to a premiere movie experience.

Xilla Movie Party,

Source: Pete Monsanto/Fly Life Images / No Kable Productions

Guests were asked to show up in lingerie or come as a bad or sexy Santa.

Xilla Movie Party

Source: Joe Chea / No Kable Productions

Battle rap veteran Jin The MC was on hand, as well as hip-hop legend Tek from Smif-N-Wessun.

Xilla Movie Party, Tek of Smif N Wesson

Source: Pete Monsanto/Fly Life Images / No Kable Productions

New York Giants player Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and models Yaris Beth and Aviellea Amor also showed up.

Xilla Movie Party

Source: Joe Chea / No Kable Productions

The Hennessy was flowing and the music was bumping as Power 105.1’s DJ First Choice provided the sounds for the room at Slate in New York.

Check out more photos below and go see Bad Santa 2 in theaters everywhere tomorrow.

Xilla Movie Party, Yaris Beth

Source: Pete Monsanto/Fly Life Images / No Kable Productions

Xilla Movie Party, DJ First Choice

Source: Pete Monsanto/Fly Life Images / No Kable Productions

Xilla Movie Party, Roxanne

Source: Pete Monsanto/Fly Life Images / No Kable Productions

Xilla Movie Party,

Source: Pete Monsanto/Fly Life Images / No Kable Productions

Xilla Movie Party, Vee Diddy

Source: Pete Monsanto/Fly Life Images / No Kable Productions

Xilla Movie Party,

Source: Pete Monsanto/Fly Life Images / No Kable Productions

colin Kaepernick

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

8 photos Launch gallery

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

Continue reading 10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn't Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete's 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

Bad Santa 2 , billy bob thornton , christina hendricks , extra butter , kathy bates , Movies , Yaris Beth

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos