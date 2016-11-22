Billy Bob Thornton Remembers Bernie Mac & NYC Gets Naughty For ‘Bad Santa 2’

Fueled by cheap whiskey, greed and hatred, Willie Soke is back to team up with his angry little sidekick, Marcus, to knock off a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve in the Bad Santa sequel.

Thankfully for the fans, we got some in-depth interviews with the cast, featuring Billy Bob Thornton, Kathy Bates, Christina Hendricks and Tony Cox Jr. in this week’s Extra Butter.

After discussing what it was like dusting off these characters and getting back into the swing of things for the sequel, the cast also took a moment to remember John Ritter and Bernie Mac, two comedic geniuses who were in the first Bad Santa, but are no longer with us.

Billy Bob talked about losing his best friend and just letting their characters live on in the Bad Santa world – rather than trying to replace them.

Since the film is so hilarious, I decided to showcase it at the Xilla Movie Party last night, where NYC’s top influencers were treated to a premiere movie experience.

Guests were asked to show up in lingerie or come as a bad or sexy Santa.

Battle rap veteran Jin The MC was on hand, as well as hip-hop legend Tek from Smif-N-Wessun.

New York Giants player Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and models Yaris Beth and Aviellea Amor also showed up.

The Hennessy was flowing and the music was bumping as Power 105.1’s DJ First Choice provided the sounds for the room at Slate in New York.

Check out more photos below and go see Bad Santa 2 in theaters everywhere tomorrow.