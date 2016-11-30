Lauren London Has Something To Say About People Hating On Her Relationship

Lauren London likes to keep things pretty low-key until it comes to rumors surrounding her, her kids, or her man.

Earlier this week, rumors began to swirl that LL’s baby daddy, Nipsey Hussle, had a baby with another woman while the couple was on a break in their relationship. The stories of him cheating and having a child with someone else began last month, just a few weeks after Lauren announced that she’d given birth to her and Nipsey’s newborn son.

But Lauren’s decision to live a private life isn’t necessarily a sign that she can’t clap back as well as any other Hollywood star. She took to Instagram to respond to the rumors, which she rarely does, by posting a classic photo of Notorious B.I.G and Faith Evans in bed, with the caption, “Me and Babe trying to figure out why all the hate? All these random fake ass rumors? give us something to laugh at before bed while we admire our Son tho.”

In other words, #LetLaurenLive.

SOURCE: All Hip Hop