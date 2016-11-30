[Exclusive] Angie’s Newness “The Nick Grant Interview”

Rapper Nick Grant has created a buzz for himself after dropping his new single “Get Up” featuring Ricco Barrino and WatchTheDuck so it was only right to bring him in for Angie’s Newness. Grant talks about his unique start in music which included skipping high school to travel to Clark Atlanta University to battle rappers and his high school teacher encouraging him to drop out of school to pursue his dream.
