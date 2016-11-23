[Angie’s Newness] Check Out Wale’s New Venture “Ubiq Georgetown”

Angie Ange | 11.23.16
Ubiq in Georgetown#AngiesNewness In case you missed the grand opening of Ubiq in Georgetown check the video! Congrats Wale on your new venture and appearances from Biz Markie, Lightshow and Will The Rapper.

Filmed by @BreannAAlexandraa

