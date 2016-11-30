Front Row: Watch Jidenna Take Over Terminal West In 360°

Back in August, HelloBeautiful and Toyota presented Front Row featuring Jidenna. The “Classic Man” emcee performed a pop-up concert at Terminal West in Atlanta, but the footage from this show isn’t your average concert video.
In this first ever 360-degree video above, you can watch Jidenna and his team prep for the performance. As the 31-year-old singer emerges from backstage, the energy in the 100-year-old iron-and-steel foundry is infectious.
The 7,000-square feet venue in historic West End, Atlanta – which features an outdoor roof deck with views overlooking train tracks – was filled wall-to-wall with fans. Music enthusiasts sang along and danced to Jidenna’s captivating show. Following his performance, fans had a chance to go backstage and meet the musician, as well as pose for the ‘Gram.
