NEWS ROUNDUP: ‘Grand Dragon’ Of KKK Arrested For Stabbing Another Klansman…AND MORE

William Hagen, a man dubbed the “grand dragon” of the KKK, has been arrested for stabbing another Klan member during a dispute. According to reports, Hagen stabbed Richard Dillon during a “National Klonvocation” event in North Carolina on December 2. The two had a disagreement before at a “White Lives Matter” rally in Anaheim, California that took place in February. Although Dillon believed the issue was left in the past, he claims the problem resurfaced during this month’s event when drinking was involved. Things took a violent turn when Hagen, along with another Klan leader named Chris Barker, stabbed Dillon several times. Dillon was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released. According to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office, Hagen has been charged with “assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.” Barker was charged with aiding in the commission of a crime. Read more.

Pipeline Spills 176,000 Gallons Of Oil In North Dakota

A pipeline leak in North Dakota has spewed thousands of gallons of oil into a creek located approximately 150 miles away from the Standing Rock protest location. According to state officials, the Belle Fourche pipeline lost about 4,200 barrels of oil, which is equivalent to 176,000 gallons. Most of the oil leaked into the Ash Coulee Creek. A landowner near Belfield came across the leak on December 5 and True Companies, the owner of the pipeline, immediately shut it down. Wendy Owen, a spokeswoman for the company, says the “hillside sloughed,” which may have caused the issue. “That is our number one theory, but nothing is definitive,” said Owen. “We have several working theories and the investigation is ongoing.” This comes just a week after the Army Corp of Engineers banned Energy Transfer Partners from continuing to build the Dakota Access pipeline. Read more.

Poll Examines Perceptions Of President Obama

As President Obama’s time in the White House nears its end, many people are reflecting on the eight years he’s spent in office. According to a new poll conducted by McClatchy-Maris, many Americans have mixed emotions. The study shows that 16 percent of Americans view President Obama as one of our country’s best presidents, while 17 percent believe he was one of the worst presidents in history. The poll results also showed that 28 percent of people believe he’s average, 24 percent of individuals say he’s above average, and 14 percent of Americans say he’s done a below average job. Despite the poll results, President Obama has a 55 percent approval rating. Read more.

Jill Stein’s Recount Bid Comes To An End

Following the unexpected results of the 2016 presidential election, Green Party candidate Jill Stein launched a recount bid. She fell short in her efforts on Monday when she was granted only one electoral review from the three major states she challenged. Both of Stein’s requests for a recount in Pennsylvania and Michigan were denied. The state of Wisconsin conducted a 10-day recount and shared that the results were different only by a small margin. Stein claimed that voting machines in these states were susceptible to hacking. According to reports, Donald Trump won Michigan by over 10,000 votes and Pennsylvania by over 44,000 votes. If Stein was granted the recounts, there would have been a slim chance of the final result changing. Read more.

LeBron James To Create HBO Documentary About Muhammad Ali

LeBron James and Antoine Fuqua are joining forces to create an HBO documentary about the life of the late legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. The untitled documentary will take a close look at the highs and lows of Ali’s boxing career and explore his social impact outside of the ring. “It’s tough to put into words how much it means to me to be a part of this project honoring the legacy and telling the extremely important story of the great Muhammad Ali,” says James. “He transcended sports and used his platform to empower people, which paved the way for all athletes and people of every race and gender that came after him, myself included. It’s important that his story continues for generations to come, and it’s an honor for SpringHill Entertainment and me to be a part of this.” The film is being created under SpringHill Entertainment and Fuqua Films. Read more.

