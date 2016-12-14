Haute Hair: How To Make Over Your Style With Color

In Part 1 of Haute Hair we left Kish Burries ready to get started on her new color application. Now in Part 2 we rejoin Kish as she makes her final decision. Her color of choice? Clairol Textures & Tones 5RR Fire.

Since Kish already had henna dye in her hair, she treated it with a pre-lightener based on Clairol Professional Celebrity Colorist Kiyah Wright’s advice to make sure her new color would adhere successfully.

Here are your easy application steps:

Wear gloves. Pour color into the applicator bottle and then remove the tip. Place gloved finger over the applicator tip and shake until liquid is thick and color is uniform. Separate hair into sections. Apply color starting 1/2 inch away from scalp down to ends. Repeat on remaining sections. Let hair process for 10-15 minutes.* Rinse, then shampoo and condition your hair. Follow up by using Clairol Professional iThrive Keratin Rescue Split End Repair Creme and iThrive Keratin Rescue Conditioner to moisturize the hair and prep it for styling. Use a diffuser attachment for your blow dryer to dry the hair. (This keeps your curls defined and allows them to “clump.”) Use a pick or wide-tooth comb to lift and add volume.

*TIP: If you are going lighter than your natural hair color, at the end of the 10-15 minutes, apply the color to your scalp and let the color process for an additional 10-15 minutes or until color is even. Then complete the rest of the steps.

Looking for a quick and easy style to show off your new color? Try a faux-hawk! Kish gives a step-by-step tutorial of how she creates this signature style.

Once you’ve selected your shade, use the video above to help guide you through the process. Kish looks amazing and so will you!

