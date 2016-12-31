Official Trailers to Movies Arriving in 2017

The Grammy Goes To? R&B & Hip-Hop Grammy Nominations
1. Best Rap Album: Kanye West (The Life Of Pablo)Source:Getty 1 of 45
2. Best Rap Album: Drake (Views)Source:Getty 2 of 45
3. Best Rap Album: Chance The Rapper (Coloring Book)Source:Getty 3 of 45
4. Best Rap Album: Schoolboy Q (Blank face LP)Source:Getty 4 of 45
5. Best Rap Album: De La Soul (And The Anonymous Nobody)Source:Getty 5 of 45
6. Best Rap Album: DJ Khaled (Major Key)Source:Getty 6 of 45
7. Best Rap Song: Fat Joe & Remy Ma (All The Way Up)Source:Getty 7 of 45
8. Best Rap Song: Kanye West (Famous)Source:Getty 8 of 45
9. Best Rap Song: Drake (Hotline Bling)Source:Getty 9 of 45
10. Best Rap Song: Chance The Rapper (No Problem)Source:Getty 10 of 45
11. Best Rap Song: Kanye West (Ultralight Beam)Source:Getty 11 of 45
12. Best Rap/Sung Performance: Beyonce Featuring Kendrick Lamar (Best Rap/Sung Performance)Source:Getty 12 of 45
13. Best Rap/Sung Performance: Drake (Hotline Bling)Source:Getty 13 of 45
14. Best Rap/Sung Performance: D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty (Broccoli)Source:#LIveByFela 14 of 45
15. Best Rap/Sung Performance: Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-DreamSource:Getty 15 of 45
16. Best Rap/Sung Performance: Kanye West Featuring Rihanna (Famous)Source:Getty 16 of 45
17. Best Rap Performance: Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz (No Problem)Source:Getty 17 of 45
18. Best Rap Performance: Desiigner (Panda)Source:Getty 18 of 45
19. Best Rap Performance: Drake Featuring The Throne (Pop Style)Source:Getty 19 of 45
20. Best Rap Performance: Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared (All The Way Up)Source:Getty 20 of 45
21. Best Rap Performance: ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West (That Part)Source:WKYS 21 of 45
22. Best R&B Performance: BJ The Chicago Kid (Turnin' Me Up)Source:Getty 22 of 45
23. Best R&B Performance: Ro James (Permission)Source:@ImCamQuotes 23 of 45
24. Best R&B Performance: Musiq Soulchild (I Do)Source:Getty 24 of 45
25. Best R&B Performance: Rihanna (Needed Me)Source:Getty 25 of 45
26. Best R&B Performance: Solange (Cranes In The Sky)Source:Getty 26 of 45
27. Best Traditional R&B Performance: William Bell (The Three Of Me)Source:Getty 27 of 45
28. Best Traditional R&B Performance: BJ The Chicago Kid (Woman's World)Source:Getty 28 of 45
29. Traditional R&B Performance: Fantasia (Sleeping With The One I Love)Source:Getty 29 of 45
30. Traditional R&B Performance: Lalah Hathaway (Angel)Source:Getty 30 of 45
31. Traditional R&B Performance: Jill Scott (Can't Wait)Source:Getty 31 of 45
32. Best R&B Song: PartyNextDoor (Come See Me)Source:Getty 32 of 45
33. Best R&B Song: Bryson Tiller (Exchange)Source:Getty 33 of 45
34. Best R&B Song: Rihanna (Kiss It Better)Source:Getty 34 of 45
35. Best R&B Song: Maxwell (Lake By The Ocean)Source:Getty 35 of 45
36. Best R&B Song: Tory Lanez (Luv)Source:Jade Bly / Radio One 36 of 45
37. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Beyonce (Formation)Source:Getty 37 of 45
38. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Gallant (Ology)Source:Getty 38 of 45
39. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Anderson .Paak (Malibu)Source:Getty 39 of 45
40. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Rihanna (Anti)Source:Rihanna-Kys-of-The-Day 40 of 45
41. Best Urban Contemporary Album: BJ The Chicago Kid (In My Mind)Source:EZ Street 41 of 45
42. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Lalah Hathaway (Lalah Hathaway Live)Source:Getty 42 of 45
43. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Terence Martin (Velvet Portraits)Source:TDE 43 of 45
44. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Mint Condition (Healing Season)Source:Getty 44 of 45
45. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Mya (Smoove Jones)Source:Radio One 45 of 45
