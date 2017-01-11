Here’s Why Sasha Obama Didn’t Attend Her Father’s Farewell Address Last Night

Sasha Obama was noticeably absent from her father’s farewell address last night in Chicago, but of course, she had a good reason for missing the historical event the rest of us wouldn’t miss for the world. It turns out the 15-year-old was preparing for a test this morning, according to CBS News correspondent Mark Knoller, who tweeted:
Where was Sasha? WH Official says she stayed back in DC tonight because she has an exam at school tomorrow morning.
“Under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women. You are smart and you are beautiful, but more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion,” Sasha and Malia’s father President Obamasaid of his teenage daughters during the address. “Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad.”
We’re sure Sasha would have been there in person if she could – but we know First Lady Michelle Obama don’t play that!
1. We'll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son.
2. And let's not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.
3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage.
4. He always gets his hands a little dirty.
5. He was never afraid to have a good time.
6. The White House was always lit, and full of celebs.
7. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids.
8. Plus, he's all about b-ball.
9. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth.
10. Despite his insane schedule, he's a pretty hands on dad.
11. ... And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life.
12. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we're thankful.
13. He gave us hope...
