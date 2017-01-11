News & Gossip
Here’s Why Sasha Obama Didn’t Attend Her Father’s Farewell Address Last Night

Of course, she had a good reason for missing the historical event.

Sasha Obama was noticeably absent from her father’s farewell address last night in Chicago, but of course, she had a good reason for missing the historical event the rest of us wouldn’t miss for the world. It turns out the 15-year-old was preparing for a test this morning, according to CBS News correspondent Mark Knoller, who tweeted:

“Under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women. You are smart and you are beautiful, but more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion,” Sasha and Malia’s father President Obama said of his teenage daughters during the address. “Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad.”

We’re sure Sasha would have been there in person if she could – but we know First Lady Michelle Obama don’t play that!

