[Exclusive] Bibi Bourelly Talks Influences Plus An Amazing Performance

Rising star Bibi Bourelly is starting to be known for more than her songwriting skills. The German born artists has penned a couple of big hits for an artist you man know. Her name is Rihanna and one of the songs is a classic called “B***H Betta Have My Money.” In 2016, Bourelly released two EP’s (Free The Real Parts 1 & 2) and performed at the BET Music Awards.

Above, Bibi talks about how her parents influenced her musical tastes and abilities. We also find out how Kanye West may be one of the reasons how the “BBHMM” ended up in the hands of Ri-Ri. Bourelly is a DMV native, attending high school in Maryland so he goes into her favorite artists from the area as well.

Below check out some of her amazing live in-studio performances.

“Ballin”

“Sunshine”

“Riot”

