An Epidemic? Miami Teen Broadcasts Suicide On Facebook Live

Who knew the freedom to go live on social media would lead to such devastating tragedy?

The Miami Herald reports that Nakia Venant, of Miami Gardens, Florida, was found hanging from a shower door in her foster home Sunday after broadcasting her suicide on Facebook Live. A friend told reporters she saw some of Venant’s two-hour livestream on Sunday and called Miami-Dade police, who responded to her house.

When officers arrived at Nakia’s home, they found her hanging from a scarf fashioned into a noose around her neck and tried to resuscitate her, but without success. Her foster parents were asleep in their bedroom. The 14-year-old was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she was declared dead a short time later.

After news of Nakia’s death made its rounds on the internet, a woman who claimed to be her mom commented on her Facebook page: “I was showing you tough love when you misbehaved. You wasn’t supposed to even have access to Internet as part of your case. The system has failed us.”

Venant’s livestreamed death comes just three weeks after another girl, 12-year-old Katelyn Nicole Davis, of Georgia, broadcast her own self-inflicted hanging on Facebook, claiming she had been sexually abused by a relative.

Actor Jay Bowdy also reportedly committed suicide on Facebook Live earlier this week.

Child social services and Miami Gardens police are now investigating the circumstances of Nakia Venant’s suicide.