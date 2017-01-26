News & Gossip
AM BUZZ: Monica Extends Olive Branch To Brandy, Jay Z Dodges Trump Question & More

22 hours ago

Staff
Monica Extends An Olive Branch To Brandy

It seems like Monica is extending an olive branch to Brandy after Brandy took a few subliminal shots at her on social media late last year.

Mo posted a throwback photo of her and Brandy remembering the history they made with their single The Boy Is Mine.

In case you missed it, Brandy let off a few shots at Monica after a video of Monica talking about her relationship with Whitney Houston went viral. Everyone knows how much Brandy loved Whitey, and vice versa, but the singer made it extremely clear that everyone wanted what they had.

A better perspective of the shade #brandynorwood just threw at @monicabrown ☕

We’ll have to wait to see how Brandy handles this.

