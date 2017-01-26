TRIED IT!: The Konjac Sponge Is The New ‘Must Have’ In Skin Care

The Konjac sponge is not actually a sponge, but rather a root, that is native to Asia and grows wild at very high altitudes. Konjac is 97% water and has been used in Japan, China, and Korea for years as medicine, a dieting aid, food and as a beauty product. The Konjac plant is packed with minerals and antioxidants and the konjac sponge was originally developed for baby’s skin.

You know if it’s good enough for a baby, it’s good enough for you! Not using a Konjac sponge? Your skin is missing out on some major benefits!

A Konjac sponge acts as a natural cleansing agent for dirt and makeup on your skin, it’s also a anti-irritant because the sponges are made from natural fibers. The sponge cleans your face, without alcohol and stringents, so it won’t dry out or look dull. I will cleanse my face first with Neutrogena Daily Cleanser, then rub the sponge on my face. Other people like to use their facial cleanser on the sponge and use it simultaneously. You can do either or. Nevertheless, use warm water to open your pores. I use the sponge at night in the shower, then apply IT Confidence In A Cream Moisturizer after.

The sponge looks and feels almost like a loofah, only softer! The sponge will come in a package, already wet and can last up to two months. The texture of the sponge is finer than a loofah, yet softer, so think about how a loofah exfoliates, how this sponge can do the same, with less damage. The sponge expands greatly when wet, I’d say almost double the size.

The konjac sponge is rich in vitamins, including A, B1, B2, B6, B12, C, D, and Vitamin E. It also contains natural minerals and fatty acids. With the neutral pH, it will help balance your skin. If you have oily or acne prone skin, you want one of these sponges. If oily skin is a problem, check out a charcoal konjac sponge. This will help rid your skin of extra oil and minimize your breakouts.

The konjac sponge will also help your skin look more radiant. I’ve noticed a difference over the past two months. Scrub your face and body with the sponge and you will notice it’s appearance will become more smooth and soft.

Beauties, if you are looking to reduce the amount of beauty products you use, at an affordable price, that is all natural and will be gentle on your skin, you want a konjac sponge. This is a new addition to my beauty routine that’s never going away!

