Equality Is The New Sexy: Studies Show Sharing Housework With Your Partner Leads To A Better Sex Life

Cook together. Do the dishes together. Have better sex together.

24 hours ago

Modern-day romance is fifty-fifty. Long gone are the days when the wife works at home all day and the husband bring homes the bacon.

Most likely, you and your mate are both working all day and you both come home exhausted to a messy house and no dinner.

Not the greatest atmosphere to put you in the mood.

Studies show, splitting the housework can lead to a greater sex life for couples, according to the Journal of Marriage and Family.

If you and your partner share the chores, the study says you’re likely to have at least one extra sex session per month.

Sharon Sassler, author on the study, explains sex in relationships is on a decline all over the world, except for partnerships where both parties do their fair share of the cooking and cleaning.

We’re sure if you tell your man that helping around the house will get him a little more play, he will dutifully oblige.

