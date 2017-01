Travis Scott and Nav are back in the lab!

Back in the trap A photo posted by Nav (@beatsbynav) on Jan 27, 2017 at 11:43am PST

“Biebs In The Trap” is definitely one of my favorite cuts off of Travis Scott’s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight album, but it doesn’t seem like the Houston rapper is interested in resting on the Certified Gold project. The featured artist Nav posted a photo of the two together, “Back in the trap” with more heat to come, perhaps. Who’s not excited??

