Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

[Watch] Meek Mill Wasn’t Having It With This Groupie

8 hours ago

Staff
Leave a comment

Best Ever After Party Hosted By Yo Gotti And Fabolous - NBA All-Star Weekend 2015

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Meek may be single, but he doesn’t have anytime for the groupies. In the clip below, Meek checked a fan real quick when she tried to capture a picture/video while with the Philly emcee.

“Who told you to hop in my car and take a picture though?” he says. “You lucky I’m cool like that. Take the snap. You already know. Philly in this b****.”

Well, apparently this is not Meeks new lady…In other news though, Meek is preparing to drop some new music, DC 4.5 should be coming soon!

 


 

Also On BoomPhilly.com

Syrian Family Turned Away at Philadelphia International Airport Saturday

Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win Cash & Philly Auto Show Tickets!

 

Nicki & Meek Mill’s Most Awkward But Loving Moments

8 photos Launch gallery

Nicki & Meek Mill’s Most Awkward But Loving Moments

Continue reading Nicki & Meek Mill’s Most Awkward But Loving Moments

Nicki & Meek Mill’s Most Awkward But Loving Moments

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos