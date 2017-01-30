[Watch] Meek Mill Wasn’t Having It With This Groupie

“Who told you to hop in my car and take a picture though?” he says. “You lucky I’m cool like that. Take the snap. You already know. Philly in this b****.”

Meek may be single, but he doesn’t have anytime for the groupies. In the clip below, Meek checked a fan real quick when she tried to capture a picture/video while with the Philly emcee.

Well, apparently this is not Meeks new lady…In other news though, Meek is preparing to drop some new music, DC 4.5 should be coming soon!





