Not The One! Kirk Franklin Claps Back At Twitter Troll In The Name Of Jesus

If you ever thought Kirk Franklin was the one, a recent Twitter interaction is proof that he definitely is not!

On Saturday, Franklin clapped back at a troll who didn’t like the singer’s anti-Muslim ban tweets.

“I am a Christian who would rather sit at the table with a Muslim brother than ban him from a home that wasn’t originally mine,” Franklin tweeted.

While plenty of his fans appreciated his message of tolerance and togetherness, it didn’t take long before conservative Twitter fingers decided to do the most. But one troll learned the hard way that he should never get personal with saved folks thinking they won’t pop off because they love the Lord.

.@kirkfranklin I trust u'll be leaving ur doors unlocked tonight. Oh & ur brothers want to know if u have a daughter. — The History Carper (@HistoryCarper) January 29, 2017

Yeah he tried it.

Obviously trying to threaten someone’s child is a no-no and Franklin wasn’t here for any of it:

@HistoryCarper yes I have a daughter and the ability to protect her. Please come so I can have a reason to introduce you to it in Jesus name — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) January 29, 2017

Soon after, Black Twitter took notice of the utter savagery:

When you a Christian but a MF bout to make you go back to ya old ways. Don't test Kirk Franklin 😂 pic.twitter.com/uh5DivLaY3 — DKT (@darleneturner53) January 29, 2017

kirk franklin threatening to spray people, we really and truly are in the last days — Tracy Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) January 29, 2017

"In Jesus name, pull up." – Kirk Franklin — Ced (@Freebandz1017) January 29, 2017

I really hope kirk franklin has a cross shaped shotgun like Keanu Reeves in that movie Constantine — Barack Obama fan acc (@Jhericurlshawty) January 31, 2017

Kirk Franklin just said he's willing to let the chopper sing Sweet Low, Sweet Chariot to defend his family. That's where we are now. — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) January 29, 2017

On Sunday, Franklin got back on message to continue preaching love and understanding:

Morning family. Since my tweet about Muslim ban yesterday, my timeline has been filled with people fighting with each other to be right… — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) January 29, 2017

Using God as their defense and attacking my theology for using the word "brother" to define my relationship with someone different than me- — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) January 29, 2017

It was a term of endearment. But because we have been fed fear we're quick to react and not give grace to each other. — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) January 29, 2017

We need an international class on communication and agreeing to disagree without attacking character. This can't continue… — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) January 29, 2017

Everyone will lose. No one wins when the agenda is to be right. I don't know everything..no one does. But pride will kill this country.. — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) January 29, 2017

"If my people….." love you. — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) January 29, 2017

