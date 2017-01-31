News & Gossip
First Listen: Larenz Tate Channels Orson Welles With New Podcast Movie ‘Bronzeville’

The story is the first of its kind.

16 hours ago

History becomes most vivid when it’s told through stories, and that’s exactly what Larenz Tate is betting on with his new series Bronzeville.

The actor is launching the first-ever “podcast movie” on Global Grind next week, with the goal of putting Chicago’s current political climate in the context of the city’s history with the African-American community. In other words, if you think things are bad now, wait till you see what Black folks had to go through in the 1940s.

The overall message of the series is positive, though, proving that the Black community will rise no matter what happens, or who is in the White House. What’s more, Bronzeville boasts a seriously A-list cast: Tate, Laurence Fishburne, Omari Hardwick, Tracee Ellis RossTika Sumpter, Wood Harris and more.

Here’s your first preview of Bronzeville:

The full series of hour-long episodes launches February 7, right here on GlobalGrind.com

