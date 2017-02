For those looking for another ride-sharing app after you deleted Uber, how about supporting another alternative, Moovn.

Moovn, was started by a young entrepreneur named Godwin Gabriel to compete with other ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft.

Moovn is currently in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, D.C., Portland, Seattle, Boston and San Fransico.

Let’s get Moovn in every city Uber and Lyft is in. Let’s help the culture and dominate the market.

