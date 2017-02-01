Bound To Happen: Kim And Kanye Clothing Line For Children Coming Your Way

Hip-hop pillar Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian West have joined fashion forces to produce a kids clothing line, according to the reality tv star’s Snapchat. The first look at the collection was revealed on Kim’s page, which featured their too cute daughter, North West, wearing a bright yellow jacket with a shiny sequined dress to match, along with black and white sneakers.

North, who is also the line’s featured model, picked out the fabrics herself and does the most adorable poses in her selections.

North out in NYC yesterday 😍📸 #northwest #kimkardashianwest A photo posted by North West ™ (@noriwestsource) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:08pm PST

Apparently the power couple have been working on a kids clothing line for a while now, with both dropping hints at the forthcoming line while promoting their own projects last year. Kanye mentioned it for his Season 4, Yeezy launch and Kim brought up the topic and gave sneak peeks during her Snapchat sessions in September.

No release date has been announced yet, but by looking at North’s fashion record, this line is bound to be filled with fierce colors and interest!

DON’T MISS:

Vogue Trolls The Natural Hair Community With North West Post, All Naturalistas On Twitter #Sideye

North West Spotted Talking, Says Her Name Is Minnie

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits