Kenzo’s Spring 2017 Campaign Celebrates The Diverse Platforms Of Activism

French luxury house Kenzo celebrates Black accomplishment in its Spring 2017 campaign, which features the all-star lineup of activist and Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams, Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross and singer Kelsey Lu. The stars are featured in the latest designs from the campaign and posed for the stunning shots in a jaw-dropping L.A. home.

The campaign will take things to the next level by being accompanied by a short-film which will be by Lemonade director Kahlil Joseph; the film will be called Music is My Mistress and will premiere on February 20th.

The Kenzo campaign is another gold star for each member of the trio, with actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who is featured wearing beautiful spring dresses that accentuate her style and figure, and singer Kelsey Lu, who’s natural fro and unique selections of black and white add true excitement to the campaign. TV star and activist Jesse Williams also brings it with stylish combos of blazers, slacks and printed tops.

The new KENZO Spring-Summer 2017 Campaign shot by @durimel featuring @iJesseWilliams, @traceeellisross & @luuu69. DOPE film to come, directed by the one called #KahlilJoseph… A photo posted by Jesse Williams (@ijessewilliams) on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:21am PST

Check out more of the stylish photos here!

