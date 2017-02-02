Lauryn Hill Finally Issues An Apology For Her Chronic Lateness

Lauryn Hill has been pissing people off for the last few years with her persistent lateness or just plain not showing up to her shows at all.

Earlier this week, the singer pulled another no-show move, arriving three hours late to her concert in Pittsburgh. After receiving major heat on social media, L Boogie finally apologized for her antics. She penned a letter to her fans and shared it on Twitter, simply captioned, “To my fans in Pittsburgh.”

In the letter, Hill claimed there were “factors out of our control,” including the snowy weather in NYC that contributed to her lateness. She wrote, “Due to the snow yesterday in NYC, half of my band, and some other members of my crew, were stuck at LGA airport all day. The promoter notified people of the new start time though social media, and as fans got to the venue.”

To my fans in Pittsburgh: pic.twitter.com/uex4awMM2R — Ms. Lauryn Hill (@MsLaurynHill) February 2, 2017

Do you think this is the last time that Ms. Lauryn Hill will be running on Lauryn Hill time? Only time will tell if she’s learned a lesson.