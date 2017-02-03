Breaking News: Football Star Michael Vick Officially Retires [Details]
2 hours ago
BREAKING: Michael Vick has officially retired from the NFL pic.twitter.com/Z1GnvYO58e
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2017
THIS JUST IN: Michael Vick tells @JosinaAnderson that he's officially retired from the NFL. pic.twitter.com/0sN66Ggo52
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 3, 2017
Michael Vick has officially retired from the NFL…here are a few highlights of his career! #ThankYouVick pic.twitter.com/LjJ8pd3TtO
— History Of Sports (@BeforeFamePics) February 3, 2017
