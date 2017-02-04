Is Blue Ivy Carter About To Launch Her Own Beauty Line?

is following in her mogul parents’ footsteps.

According to TMZ, Beyonce and Jay Z are trademarking the five-year-old’s name for commercial use in products like beauty, fashion and video games.

This is not the first time the Carters have tried to patent their daughter’s name. In 2012, they tried to launch a Blue Ivy line, but “Blue Ivy” had already been taken, so they were denied.

“People wanted to make products based on our child’s name and you don’t want anybody trying to benefit off your baby’s name,” Jay Z told Vanity Fair in 2013. “It wasn’t for us to do anything; as you see, we haven’t done anything.”

This time around, they’ve added her last name and sources told the gossip site that this new petition is pretty close to being approved.

This comes days after Blue’s mama broke the internet when the superstar announced that she is pregnant with twins.

