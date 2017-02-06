Super Bowl LI: How Bow Wow Might’ve Jinxed The Atlanta Falcons?

Bow Wow is being blamed for the Atlanta Falcons’ loss in yesterday’s Super Bowl LI.
The Falcons were up 28-3 in the game when the rapper hit social media with a “Rise Up” photo, after which the team failed to score for the rest of the night. Jinx? Social media definitely seems to think so:
He at least took the loss like a champ.
Wow man… id be a hater if i first didn't say.. you know what?…. naw man fuck that! Shout out the Falcons! Yall did what many thought yall couldnt do. Brotherhood at its finest. From the city support to every musician from the A. Lets be thankful! We have a beautiful NEW dome we play in next year! We run the NFC. It was just toms time to seal his legacy i can respect that! Next year we still gone RISE UP! I lived in ATL for 20 years of my life! This is home and forever will be. Thanks to Falcons for tix and we will back next year. #igotdressedtotakeanL #imhurtyallbarewithme
