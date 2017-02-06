Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Super Bowl LI: How Bow Wow Might’ve Jinxed The Atlanta Falcons?

4 hours ago

Staff
Leave a comment

Super Bowl fresh… #RISEUP #Falcons

A photo posted by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on

Bow Wow is being blamed for the Atlanta Falcons’ loss in yesterday’s Super Bowl LI.

The Falcons were up 28-3 in the game when the rapper hit social media with a “Rise Up” photo, after which the team failed to score for the rest of the night. Jinx? Social media definitely seems to think so:

He at least took the loss like a champ.

Tweet us your thoughts on whether or not Bow Wow is really to blame.

9 Super Bowl Commercials That Made Up For The Panthers’ Disappointing Loss

9 photos Launch gallery

9 Super Bowl Commercials That Made Up For The Panthers’ Disappointing Loss

Continue reading 9 Super Bowl Commercials That Made Up For The Panthers’ Disappointing Loss

9 Super Bowl Commercials That Made Up For The Panthers’ Disappointing Loss

2017 super bowl , Atlanta Falcons , Bow Wow , new england patriots

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos