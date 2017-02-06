Super Bowl LI: How Bow Wow Might’ve Jinxed The Atlanta Falcons?

Super Bowl fresh… #RISEUP #Falcons A photo posted by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

Bow Wow is being blamed for the Atlanta Falcons’ loss in yesterday’s Super Bowl LI.

The Falcons were up 28-3 in the game when the rapper hit social media with a “Rise Up” photo, after which the team failed to score for the rest of the night. Jinx? Social media definitely seems to think so:

BLAME BOW WOW FOR THE FALCONS LOSING https://t.co/A4aZKOWttC — ab maha (@wallahi) February 6, 2017

Bow Wow cursed the game pic.twitter.com/hGlV8KoemD — ROAST™ (@TheBestRoasts) February 6, 2017

It's Bow Wow fault. Y'all @ him — Dallas Warmack (@DallasWarmack) February 6, 2017

Logging off. Fuck bowwow — ¿ (@1BANKSLY) February 6, 2017

He at least took the loss like a champ.

Tweet us your thoughts on whether or not Bow Wow is really to blame.