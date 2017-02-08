Beyonce Gets Hit With A Major Lawsuit

It’s pretty rare to hear of a lawsuit against Beyonce , who always seems to have her business in tact, but apparently there are people out there who don’t want Bey to be great.

The new lawsuit states that the Queen Bey stole a famous recorded line from a dead New Orleans rapper and then sampled it in her song, “Formation,” without permission. TMZ reports that the estate of Anthony Barré, aka Messy Mya, just filed suit against Bey for allegedly using a small, but memorable, piece from his 2010 video “A 27 Piece Huh?” and adding it into her hit song which has been certified gold.

Messy Mya’s estate claims that the Lemonade singer ripped off a line from the deceased artist who was shot and killed in 2010. Barré, a Youtube star, was known for his “I like that” phrase and Beyonce used it without permission. After claiming that they tried talking to Beyonce about the sample, she blew them off, the estate is now asking for more than $20,000,000 in back royalties and other damages for using some of his final recorded words.

Check out Messy Mya’s “A 27 Piece Huh” above and you be the judge.