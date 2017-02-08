Kelsey Nicole Nelson

Kelsey Nicole Nelson

Photo by Kelsey Nicole Nelson

30 Under 30
Home > 30 Under 30

Meet Our 93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30: Kelsey Nicole Nelson

1 hour ago

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment
Kelsey Nicole Nelson

Source: Kelsey Nicole Nelson / Kelsey Nicole Nelson

Job Title: Sports Reporter
Organization/Groups: Fox Sports Radio, NABJ, NAHJ, AWSM, WISE, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Why Was Kelsey Nominated:

Kelsey always has been a game changer, as a freelance reporter. One of the youngest faces commonly in the locker room/sidelines, and one of a few faces of color. Kelsey has become a dominant force in the sports broadcasting industry from covering the NBA finals to the Chicago Cubs at the White House appearing on radio and television. Kelsey is graduate of the Philip H. Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland- College Park and Georgetown University.

Kelsey has continued to pursue education and now mentors youth and speaks at schools throughout the DMV discussing the importance of a college degree. Kelsey recently just finished her reign as Ms. African-American United 2016 helping young girls build self-confidence.

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

6 photos Launch gallery

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

Continue reading Meet Our 93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30: Kelsey Nicole Nelson

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

Kelsey Nicole Nelson

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos