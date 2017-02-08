Meet Our 93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30: Kelsey Nicole Nelson

Job Title: Sports Reporter

Organization/Groups: Fox Sports Radio, NABJ, NAHJ, AWSM, WISE, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Why Was Kelsey Nominated:

Kelsey always has been a game changer, as a freelance reporter. One of the youngest faces commonly in the locker room/sidelines, and one of a few faces of color. Kelsey has become a dominant force in the sports broadcasting industry from covering the NBA finals to the Chicago Cubs at the White House appearing on radio and television. Kelsey is graduate of the Philip H. Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland- College Park and Georgetown University.

Kelsey has continued to pursue education and now mentors youth and speaks at schools throughout the DMV discussing the importance of a college degree. Kelsey recently just finished her reign as Ms. African-American United 2016 helping young girls build self-confidence.