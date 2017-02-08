Your Black Is Beautiful: Insecure Star, Yvonne Orji Will Star In Ad Campaign For TV One

Insecure actress Yvonne Orji is set to star in an ad celebrating black beauty in Hollywood that will be aired during the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. Yvonne, who plays the beloved character Molly on the hit HBO series, is also nominated for an Image Award for her supporting role. The ad that will be featured on Saturday is in part of Proctor & Gamble’s “My Black Is Beautiful” campaign.

Yvonne shared photos from behind-the-scenes of the ad campaign, wearing a blue sleeveless dress that draped from her chest to the floor, sporting her natural curls in the shot.

She’s rocking her natural curls and African beauty in another shot, where she’s wearing a light-tan blouse beautiful jewelry to accent her relaxed and confident look.

The Nigerian-American beauty will talk about the evolution of black beauty in Hollywood and will also talk about her own journey in being black and beautiful, which hasn’t always been an easy one. But she’s learned to embrace her beautiful skin tone and coveted features of full lips and awesome smile. She tells Elle magazine,

“My actual desire is to be able to comfortably walk out of my house without any makeup on and feel as beautiful as I do when my makeup artist beats my face. … I’ll probably always opt for makeup because I just like the way it feels. You can play with it and create different looks, and I think that’s fun. But I also want the option to not need it. I think that’s what life is about, just having the options to or not to do.”

Be sure to stay on the lookout for Yvonne’s commercial during the NAACP Image Awards which will air February 11th on TV One.

DON’T MISS:

‘Insecure’ Actress Yvonne Orji Talks Being A 32-Year-Old Virgin

The Heartbreaking Moment That Led ‘Insecure’ Star Jay Ellis To Fight Against HIV/AIDS

Ten Of The Best Internet Reactions To HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Finale