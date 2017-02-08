These Black Celebs Defending Black Women Will Make Your Day

my beautiful mother is every reason i need to cherish, love, and protect my sisters. nobody will ride for you like a black woman. period. — Kofi Siriboe (@kofisiriboe) February 7, 2017

is our chocolate hero. The Queen Sugar actor (and HB’s) took to Twitter to praise Black women and shut down a troll in the process.

All of which led to Twitter user Claire Palmer adding her two cents. But, Kofi handled it.

love & respect to all the good mums. i'm honoring my mom, my sisters and their bold, black skin. they deserve my specificity. https://t.co/Xp5Sd9BtgX — Kofi Siriboe (@kofisiriboe) February 8, 2017

black women built the pedestal I'll continue to put them on. pic.twitter.com/3YTKsneU44 — Kofi Siriboe (@kofisiriboe) February 8, 2017

In similar news, Atlanta actor Lakeith Stanfield recently shared his unapologetic love for Black women in a one-minute clip on Youtube.

“Some dude, one of the drivers who takes us from point A to point B on this project that I’m working on and he’s like, ‘Yo, black women they’re the hardest to deal with man. They’re the most fu**ed up version of a woman you could…,’” Stanfield recounted. “I said, ‘Whoa, whoa, wait, you talking to the wrong person man because as far as I’m concerned it’s the most beautiful aspect of black woman is that they’ve been through the most s**t you could go through in this country. You know what I mean? They really have been through the most s**t and that’s a beautiful thing. That’s something that should empower you to be a better version than what the f**k you are. Instead of having you feel beat down by it, it empowers you to be better. So the woman that’s been through the most that’s the one I want on my side. Because she understands when I go through some s**t she knows how to deal with the s**t because she done been through it all. And that’s a beautiful thing. Don’t ever throw ’em on the back burner like they fu**ed up because you don’t understand what the f**k they went through. That’s bi**h ni**a s**t.”

