Muslims are mad at Drake and accusing him of Islamophobia!

During a concert stop, Drake ad-libed during a transition of songs and requested a concertgoer to remove her “hot ass scarf.” The “scarf” may be a hijab, an Islamic head garment worn by women.

I'm actually crying, Drake really told her to take off her hijab 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/s6Evs2vqO9 — . (@najmaaay) February 3, 2017

He never said the word “hijab”, and the video doesn’t make it clear if the woman was wearing an actual scarf or a hijab. Still, fans are upset and calling for a boycott.

drake really told a muslim girl to take her scarf off, i hate him so much — jasmine; 28 (@miIastouch) February 8, 2017

Calling a muslim's hijab "that shit" and telling them to take it off is so disrespectful but let's see Drake actually gets called out for it — ۵ (@sociaIism) February 8, 2017

drake calling hijab "hot a** scarf" and "sh*t" shows how much ignorant and shitty his personality is, there's literally no excuse for this — ㅤ (@badassromanova) February 8, 2017

How dare you call muslim womens' hijab a "that shit"??!!!!!!!! @Drake — A. (@awkmuffin) February 8, 2017

Drake telling his hijabi fans to not wear their hijabs and calling the hijab a "shit scarf"? #DrakeIsOverParty — rob 🖤 (@homotears) February 8, 2017

Everyone boycott @Drake he's racist, he told Muslim girls to take off their hijab — Smallz 🇵🇸🇺🇸 (@SHORTYjustdoit) February 9, 2017

