Radio One Grammy Lounge: Major Talks About Two Musical Legends Co-Signing His Single “Why I Love You”

Major isn’t one of these studio singers, the man can actually blow! The Houston Native is scored a major (pardon the pun) with his single “Why I Love You.” The Singer talks about being former Grammy Now artist and why he may not have been nominated for the award, how co-signs from some of music’s biggest legends has been big for his career.

Major is also nominated for a couple of NAACP Image Awards so make sure you check him out this Saturday on TV One! For now, check out his conversation with Radio One VP of Programming Colby Colb

