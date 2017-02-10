grammys_major_610x344_8741125796082

Radio One Grammy Lounge
Home > Radio One Grammy Lounge

Radio One Grammy Lounge: Major Talks About Two Musical Legends Co-Signing His Single “Why I Love You”

18 mins ago

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

Follow KYS On Twitter:

Major isn’t one of these studio singers, the man can actually blow! The Houston Native is scored a major (pardon the pun) with his single “Why I Love You.” The Singer talks about being former Grammy Now artist and why he may not have been nominated for the award, how co-signs from some of music’s biggest legends has been big for his career.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Major is also nominated for a couple of NAACP Image Awards so make sure you check him out this Saturday on TV One! For now, check out his conversation with Radio One VP of Programming Colby Colb

Radio One Grammy Lounge: Actor Allen Maldonado Talks Donald Trump-Black-Ish Episode
Related: Radio One Grammy Lounge: Daya Looks To Have A Big 2017 & Beyond

The Grammy Goes To? R&B & Hip-Hop Grammy Nominations

45 photos Launch gallery

The Grammy Goes To? R&B & Hip-Hop Grammy Nominations

Continue reading Radio One Grammy Lounge: Major Talks About Two Musical Legends Co-Signing His Single “Why I Love You”

The Grammy Goes To? R&B & Hip-Hop Grammy Nominations

 

Major

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos