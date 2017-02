Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall are coming to a screen near you this summer with Girls Trip. Watch the trailer here:

NOLA – New Orleans San Francisco Nashville Honolulu Miami

Are you and your girls looking for a place to go for your girls trip? Here are the top 5 best cities to visit with your girls:

Where will you go?

Also On 93.9 WKYS: