[Video] Protesters Block Education Secretary Betsy DeVos From Entering D.C. School

3 hours ago

WOL 1450 News Desk
WJLA cameras caught protesters blocking Education Secretary Betsy DeVos  from entering Jefferson Academy in SW, D.C. this morning (Friday). DeVos left and it’s reports are unsure if she eventually gained access.

According to reports, DeVos was preparing to attend Jefferson Academy after the gathering was organized by the Washington teacher’s Union.

The union, who said they did not support DeVos’ nomination, hopes that she is successful. They said if DeVos succeeds in her role than everyone succeeds – including all public schools and teachers.

The union said they want DeVos to know they support free public schools, and equal education opportunities for all children.

Source: WJLA ABC 7

