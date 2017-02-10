‘Go Back! Shame, Shame:’ Betsy DeVos Blocked From Entering D.C. Public School

'Go Back! Shame, Shame:' Betsy DeVos Blocked From Entering D.C. Public School

Protesters physically blocked her from entering the school on Friday morning.

A group of adamant protesters on Friday did what Democrats failed to do: Block Betsy DeVos.

The freshly confirmed Republican U.S. Education Secretary was blocked Friday morning from entering a Washington, D.C., middle school, reports CNN.  

The protests came after DeVos, a billionaire who favors school choice, was confirmed this week by the GOP Senate, with Vice President Mike Pence serving as a tiebreaker, after a contentious battle with Democrats.

From CNN:

Parents holding signs greeted DeVos when she arrived at Jefferson Middle School Academy in southwest Washington, not far from the Department of Education building.

When she tried to enter the school, the protesters stood in front of her, video from CNN affiliate WJLA showed.

The video showed DeVos then turned around and walked away, with one protester walking beside her shouting, “Go back! Shame, shame.”

But DeVos is undeterred, according to a statement released shortly after the incident.

I will not be deterred in executing the vital mission of the Department of Education,” the statement reads, in part, according to CNN.

Democrats and Republicans alike chided protesters on Twitter, calling for peace and respect.

SOURCE: CNN

