‘RHOA’ Cast Is Not Excited About Nene Leakes And Kim Zolciak’s Potential Return

The ladies of Real Housewives of Atlanta would like to leave well-enough alone by not welcoming the return of Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak. As reported this week, Bravo has allegedly been considering bringing both original cast mates to the show that started in 2008.

But the cast that includes Kandi Burruss, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore are said to be cold about adding Leakes and Zolciak to the show because of their dramatic personalities.

As reported by TMZ, as one source put it, there’s “no substance.” We’re told there’s also a financial concern— that Kim and NeNe’s bloated salaries might chew up the budget, resulting in lower raises for the current cast. Sources say certain housewives called production Thursday to complain about the infamous frenemies returning. We’re told some of the current housewives feel dissed after working hard to keep ratings up —which they have, and now producers want to “add bulls***.”

Truth be told the ladies have been able to keep things exciting on the show without Nene and Kim, but the drama ahead of season 10 is exciting enough.

RELATED STORIES:

AM BUZZ: ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Matt Jordan Goes Off On Kenya Moore; Lionel Richie’s Daughter Speaks Out About Racism & More…

Kenya Moore Will Shoot First, Ask Questions Later To Home Trespassers

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Cynthia Bailey Says She Will ‘Never Marry Again’

Also On 93.9 WKYS: