The Internet Was Not Here For Singer Joy Villa’s Pro-Trump Grammy Dress

When Donald Trump is away, his supporters come out and play.

Singer/songwriter Joy Villa arrived at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards with a political purpose. She hit the red carpet with a red, white and blue bedazzled “Make America Great Again” dress with the word “Trump” bedazzled on the back.

Villa knew that the bold dress would spark controversy, so she took to Instagram to defend her decision to rock the gown…even before hitting the carpet. She captioned the pic, “Sometimes you just gotta be free to express yourself. thank you to all of my supporters and fellow believers. Life is about living free and loving it. Be your beautiful selves tonight!”

However, social media wasn’t fooled:

joy villa i get the struggle trying to make an impact when there are so many other talented artists,but wearing a trump dress for attention? — bea (@beamiller) February 13, 2017

No word on if Joy Villa is just starting or completing her 15 minutes of fame, but the dress is sure to give her a few days of conversation and a bunch of side-eyes.