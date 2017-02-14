Oklahoma Lawmaker: Pregnant Women Are ‘Hosts’ Whose Bodies Don’t Belong to Them

Oklahoma State Rep. Justin Humphrey wants for pregnant wo

men to know that their bodies are not their own— they are just mere hosts.

In a recent interview with the Intercept, Humphrey made these comments while defending his ridiculous and unconstitutional anti-abortion bill that says that in order for women to get abortions in his state, they need to have “written informed consent of the father of the fetus.”

The Republican told the website that his goal was to ensure that fathers pay child support. He also wanted to give men a say a choice in whether a woman gets an abortion or not, because women tend to make these decisions with the “mistaken with belief that their bodies are their own,” New York Magazine noted.

“I believe one of the breakdowns in our society is that we have excluded the man out of all of these types of decisions. I understand that they feel like that is their body. I feel like it is a separate — what I call them is, is you’re a ‘host.’ And you know when you enter into a relationship you’re going to be that host and so, you know, if you pre-know that then take all precautions and don’t get pregnant.”

He added, “So that’s where I’m at. I’m like, hey, your body is your body and be responsible with it. But after you’re irresponsible then don’t claim, well, I can just go and do this with another body, when you’re the host and you invited that in.”

The bill will be voted on on Feb. 14.

Since Trump won the presidential election, there has been a slew of anti-choice bills popping up through out the country in states such as Ohio and Texas and serious threats to defund Planned Parenthood.

