PrisonBae: It’s Valentine’s Day & Jeremy Meeks Is Just What You Need…

#PrisonBae is back and better than ever.
Remember Jeremy Meeks, the ultra “fine felon” whose mugshot went viral and singlehandedly launched an entire modeling career? Well, just a year after being released from the clink, he’s managed to make it to New York Fashion Week.
Posing shirtless backstage at the Philipp Plein show before hitting the runway on Monday, Feb. 13, Jeremy traded in his orange jumpsuit for a ‘fit player enough for a king and stood tall in all his tatted up glory. Needless to say, he’s still sexy AF – too bad he’s taken with a wife of nearly a decade and three children.
See his latest photos below and try not to drool, ladies.
25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)
25 photos Launch gallery
25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)
1. Justin Bieber was arrested for drag racing & DUI.Source:Splash 1 of 25
2. James Brown was arrested for Criminal Domestic Violence in 2004.Source:Getty 2 of 25
3. Mel Gibson's 2006 police mugshot after he was arrested for drinking and driving.Source:Getty 3 of 25
4. Nicole Richie's 2006 mugshot after she was arrested for DUI.Source:Getty 4 of 25
5. Michelle Rodriguez's 2007 mugshot photo in Los Angeles.Source:Getty 5 of 25
6. Bruno Mars poses for a mugshot in 2010.Source:Getty 6 of 25
7. Snooki's 2010 police mugshot.Source:Splash 7 of 25
8. Charles Barkley's mugshot after he was arrested for drink driving in 2008.Source:Splash 8 of 25
9. Samantha Ronson strikes a sassy pose after being arrested for drunk driving in 2011.Source:Splash 9 of 25
10. "Teen Mom" Jenelle Evans' 2013 mugshot.Source:Splash 10 of 25
11. Haley Joel Osment's mugshot after he was charged with driving under the influence in 2006.Source:Splash 11 of 25
12. Mischa Barton manages a wry smile for her police mugshot after being arrested for DUI in 2007.Source:Splash 12 of 25
13. Floyd Mayweather smiles in his police mugshot after being arrested in Las Vegas over an outstanding warrant for an alleged assault in 2010.Source:Splash 13 of 25
14. Andy Dick smirks in his mugshot after being arrested at a restaurant in Cali, for allegedly being under the influence.Source:Splash 14 of 25
15. "Teen Mom" star Jenelle Evans' mugshot after she was arrested by police for allegedly cyberstalking.Source:Splash 15 of 25
16. J.R. Smith arrested in 2012 after he was a wanted man with a warrant out for his arrest.Source:Splash 16 of 25
17. Ex-porn star Jenna Jameson posed after being arrested for driving under the influence in 2012.Source:Splash 17 of 25
18. George Boedecker, founder of the Crocs line of footwear, after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI in 2012.Source:Splash 18 of 25
19. Tommy 'Tiny' Lister's mugshot/booking photo taken after he was charged in 2012 for allegedly committing multimillion dollar mortgage fraud.Source:Splash 19 of 25
20. Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina was arrested for alleged drunk driving in 2013.Source:Splash 20 of 25
21. Lindsay Lohan smirked as she posed for her mugshot after starting her 90-day jail sentence in 2010.Source:Splash 21 of 25
22. Kid Rock laughed as he was arrested by police after allegedly punching a DJ at a strip club in 2005.Source:Splash 22 of 25
23. OJ Simpson following his 2007 Las Vegas arrest.Source:Splash 23 of 25
24. Shia LaBeouf was arrested for allegedly refusing to leave a Chicago convenience store in 2007.Source:Splash 24 of 25
25. Paris Hilton smiling for her 2010 police mugshot after she was arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly possessing cocaine.Source:Splash 25 of 25
comments – Add Yours