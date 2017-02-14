Download: “The Traffic Jam” Valentine’s Day Mix

Since today is all about LOVE, it’s only right that AJ and I release a “Valentine’s Day Edition” of The Traffic Jam. If you rock with us everyday inside the mix, you know how sometimes we do our “Get It In” mix. We heard you, and now you can have your “Get It In” mix whenever you want…

Feel free to stream and/or download this Traffic Jam (Valentine’s Edition) for your pleasure – LITERALLY.

If you’re having trouble streaming, download

Be sure to check us out everyday for “The Traffic Jam” from 4:45p-6pm on 92Q Jams Bmore!