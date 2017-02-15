Trump Administration Takes Another Hit: Labor Secretary Withdraws

Andrew Puzder, President Donald Trump’s pick for labor secretary, withdrew his nomination Wednesday amid a major scandal over domestic violence allegations and inappropriate business practices, reports CBS News.

I am withdrawing my nomination for Secretary of Labor. I'm honored to have been considered and am grateful to all who have supported me. — Andy Puzder (@AndyPuzder) February 15, 2017

From CBS News:

The fast food executive announced his withdrawal in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my nomination for Secretary of Labor,” Puzder wrote….Puzder’s statement comes after continued scrutiny over several controversies, including his admission that he and his wife had employed an undocumented immigrant for housework and his messy public divorce from three decades ago.

Over the last few weeks, Senate Democrats repeatedly hammered the CKE Restaurants executive for his business practices, like the risque advertising employed by fast food chains Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s. Puzder’s personal past has also been called into question over the last few days, after Politico published a 1990 episode of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” where Puzder’s ex-wife, Lisa Fierstein, accused him of domestic abuse. Puzder has denied the charges and Fierstein retracted her accounts in the months after the episode aired.

Puzder was facing a major scandal with Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network having reportedly released episodes of Puzder’s ex-wife talking about the domestic abuse allegations to the Senate HELP Committee, reports NBC News

SOURCE: CBS News, NBC News

SEE ALSO:

Sean Spicer: President Trump Ordered Michael Flynn’s Resignation

NSA Adviser Michael Flynn Reportedly Fired By Obama, Now Out Under Trump