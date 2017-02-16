FOMO Alert: Beyoncé, Jay Z & Kelly Rowland Turn Up At Solange’s Post-Grammy Shindig

Solange's post Grammys party A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 16, 2017 at 5:59am PST

After the show, it’s the after party and Beyoncé, Jay Z and Kelly Rowland knew just where to find the post-Grammy turn up.

Solange celebrated her first Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance with an intimate celebration with her hubby Alan Ferguson, along with Bey, Jay, Kelly and other close friends and family. In the gorgeous photos, the Knowles/Carter/Ferguson/Rowland crew looked as if they were having a grand ol’ time celebrating Solange’s debut Grammy and Bey’s two wins for the night.

Judging by the “Cranes In The Sky” singer’s rash tweets about possibly boycotting the Grammys after Adele beat out Bey for all the big awards, the bash must’ve been pretty lit and flooded with the finest D’USSÉ. As of Monday, all of Solange’s Grammy tweets had been erased.