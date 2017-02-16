Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Looks Like The Weeknd And Justin Bieber Are Officially Beefing

One of them just ridiculed the other on wax.

3 hours ago

Staff
Leave a comment

2016 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience - Day 1

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty


The feud between Justin Bieber and recent Grammy performer, The Weeknd, seems to be heating up. Bieber has been mocking The Weeknd on social media occasionally, supposedly for dating his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. However, Bieber might have finally received a clap-back from his pop adversary.

In a new song released by Toronto rapper Nav, The Weeknd suggests the healing effects of his lovemaking. In the song, called “Some Way,” the Weeknd expounds, “I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f–k and my tongue game a remedy.” This could definitely be a diss. “Girl” meaning Selena Gomez? “Your” meaning Justin Bieber?

It would be no surprise if Gomez is the “love” that The Weeknd is referring to in the song. They have been spotted together multiple times and some sources say they are “falling for each other.”

No comment has been made yet by Justin Bieber, but this could be a response he wasn’t expecting. The Weeknd has been mostly silent towards Bieber’s mocking. We’ll see what happens as the two pop stars continue to conflict over the successful and talented Gomez.

20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez

Continue reading 20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez

20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber , Music , Selena Gomez , the weeknd

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos