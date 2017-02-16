Looks Like The Weeknd And Justin Bieber Are Officially Beefing

In a new song released by Toronto rapper Nav, The Weeknd suggests the healing effects of his lovemaking. In the song, called “Some Way,” the Weeknd expounds, “I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f–k and my tongue game a remedy.” This could definitely be a diss. “Girl” meaning Selena Gomez? “Your” meaning Justin Bieber?

It would be no surprise if Gomez is the “love” that The Weeknd is referring to in the song. They have been spotted together multiple times and some sources say they are “falling for each other.”

No comment has been made yet by Justin Bieber, but this could be a response he wasn’t expecting. The Weeknd has been mostly silent towards Bieber’s mocking. We’ll see what happens as the two pop stars continue to conflict over the successful and talented Gomez.