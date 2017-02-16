Looks Like The Weeknd And Justin Bieber Are Officially Beefing

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty
The feud between
Justin Bieber
and recent Grammy performer,
The Weeknd
, seems to be heating up. Bieber has been mocking The Weeknd on
social media occasionally,
supposedly for dating his ex-girlfriend,
Selena Gomez
. However, Bieber might have finally received a clap-back from his pop adversary.
In a new song released by Toronto rapper Nav, The Weeknd suggests the healing effects of his lovemaking. In the song, called “Some Way,” the Weeknd expounds, “I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f–k and my tongue game a remedy.” This could definitely be a diss. “Girl” meaning Selena Gomez? “Your” meaning Justin Bieber?
It would be no surprise if Gomez is the “love” that The Weeknd is referring to in the song. They have been spotted
together multiple times and some sources say they are “falling for each other.”
No comment has been made yet by Justin Bieber, but this could be a response he wasn’t expecting. The Weeknd has been mostly silent towards Bieber’s mocking. We’ll see what happens as the two pop stars continue to conflict over the successful and talented Gomez.
20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez
1. Selena hits the pool in all white.
2. Sporty & spicy! Selena for Adidas NEO.
3. Prepping & primping! Selena Gomez does an asymetrical cut for a Pantene photoshoot.
4. Wow, she's actually sort of unforgettable.
5. And also, super irreplaceable.
6. Sexy! Selena gets in tune with her inner bad girl.
7. Maxin' & relaxin': Even this close up, her beauty doesn't fade.
8. Everyday shit.
9. Selena damn near bares it all.
10. More to love! Selena's curves are fleeky.
11. Selena & Hit-Boy on their way back from Mexico.
12. Poolside babe...
13. Just another day, on another island.
14. Real beauty: The sun brings out her natural glow.
15. Bedroom body! Selena gets sexy behind closed doors.
16. You've got to love her, she's just so chill.
17. Like, super chill.
18. Just taking a walk on a Monday...
19. Black and white smize.
20. #Goals: Still gorgeous with food all over her face.
