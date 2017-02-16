Entertainment
Kid Rock Might Be Running For Office, Because Why Not

The "Bawitdaba" singer has the support of the Republican Party.

4 hours ago

Staff
The streak of celebrities running for office continues with talks of Kid Rock taking up a Senate seat.

At the Michigan Republican Party Convention this past weekend, the 46-year-old singer’s name was brought up by Tea Party activist Wes Nakagiri. If Kid Rock were to run as a Republican, he would be challenging the seat of Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow.

Kid Rock, birth name Robert Ritchie, has yet to publicly confirm his bid to run, however it is liable to cause a stir.

Kid Rock has a history of defending the Confederate fag and he was a Trump supporter during his campaign for president, even selling merchandise with his name on it. Not to mention, he has said Beyoncé doesn’t “do much” for him. He prefers “skinny white chicks with big t*ts.”

Oh yeah, things can get ugly for him if he gears up for that Senate seat.

